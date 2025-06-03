How a new planetarium show helped scientists unlock a cosmic secret

NEW YORK — Scientists have unlocked one of the solar system's many secrets from an unexpected source: a planetarium show opening to the public on Monday.
At the American Museum of Natural History last fall, experts were hard at work preparing ''Encounters in the Milky Way," a deep dive into our home galaxy shaped by the movements of stars and other celestial objects.
They were fine-tuning a scene featuring what's known as the Oort Cloud, a region far beyond Pluto filled with icy relics from the solar system's formation. Comets can hurtle toward Earth from the cloud, but scientists have never glimpsed its true shape.
One evening while watching the Oort Cloud scene, scientists noticed something strange projected onto the planetarium's dome.
''Why is there a spiral there?'' said the museum's Jackie Faherty.
The inner section of the Oort Cloud, made of billions of comets, resembled a bar with two waving arms, similar to the shape of our Milky Way galaxy.
Scientists had long thought the Oort Cloud was shaped like a sphere or flattened shell, warped by the push and pull of other planets and the Milky Way itself. The planetarium show hinted that a more complex shape could lie inside.
The museum contacted the researcher who provided the Oort Cloud data for the show, who was also surprised to see the spiral.