Pope Leo XIV's inauguration Mass Sunday is filled with symbolism. Here's what you need to know

VATICAN CITY — Pope Leo XIV 's inauguration Mass on Sunday morning in St. Peter's Square and Basilica is a ritual filled with symbolism that connects back to Peter, Jesus' apostle, and his special mission as head of the Catholic Church.
No new role is conferred — the pontiff is already the head of the Vatican and of the faith counting some 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide, tens of thousands of whom are expected to gather in the square alongside government representatives.
But Leo will receive two crucial signs of his pontificate, the ''pallium'' and the fisherman's ring, marking his role as successor of Peter.
Here's what to know about them and more rituals in the solemn liturgy replete with ancient languages and Scriptural references – all after Leo takes a spin around the square in the popemobile.
What's the inauguration Mass?
In most parts, it's a celebration of the Eucharist just like any Sunday Mass held in Catholic churches around the world.
There will be prayers, music, readings from the New Testament, a homily and Communion, all in the usual order. Symbolism is interwoven even in some of the typical aspects, though.
The Gospel passage, for instance, will focus on Jesus giving Peter responsibility as the shepherd of the church — a reference Leo made in his first public words the day he was elected.