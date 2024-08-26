Polls, ratings suggest slight Harris edge

The interest in the DNC comes on the heels of increased viewership of the track, swim, gymnastics and other athletic stars at the Summer Olympics in Paris, which soared some 82% above average ratings for the Tokyo Games three years earlier. While inherently different events (indeed, some may have turned to the Olympics to avoid politics) there were some similarities in demeanor and demographics to the DNC. Namely, the Olympics were upbeat — even joyful, in a phrase adopted by Democrats at their convention. And diverse too, with a near 50-50 gender split among athletes for the first time and with the multicultural mosaic Team USA looking like the country USA.