Podcast: Vikings get to 10-2 with Sam Darnold’s game-winning throw, Aaron Jones’ redemptive catch

Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Chip Scoggins discuss the Vikings’ 23-22 win over the Cardinals on Sunday from U.S. Bank Stadium, where quarterback Sam Darnold gave people more reasons to believe in his ability to win. For the second straight game, Darnold led a game-winning drive. But for the first time, the defense had to weather the loss of Stephon Gilmore. For how much longer? Cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. got his ‘skimask’ revenge, and safety Harrison Smith says he’s not injured after sitting out part of the game.