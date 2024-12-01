Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Chip Scoggins discuss the Vikings’ 23-22 win over the Cardinals on Sunday from U.S. Bank Stadium, where quarterback Sam Darnold gave people more reasons to believe in his ability to win. For the second straight game, Darnold led a game-winning drive. But for the first time, the defense had to weather the loss of Stephon Gilmore. For how much longer? Cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. got his ‘skimask’ revenge, and safety Harrison Smith says he’s not injured after sitting out part of the game.
Podcast: Vikings get to 10-2 with Sam Darnold’s game-winning throw, Aaron Jones’ redemptive catch
On this episode of the Access Vikings podcast, Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Chip Scoggins discuss Darnold’s heroics, Stephon Gilmore’s injury and more from Sunday’s win over Arizona.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 1, 2024 at 11:06PM
Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:
Previous episodes of the podcast are here.
Got a question about the Vikings? Email it to accessvikings@startribune.com. We’ll answer your questions in an upcoming Access Vikings newsletter or podcast.
Analysis: Kevin O‘Connell’s Vikings show resilience in racking up more one-score wins
Ben Goessling
In O‘Connell’s three seasons as head coach, the Vikings have had a knack for winning close games, which are more prevalent than ever in the NFL.