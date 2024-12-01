Vikings

Podcast: Vikings get to 10-2 with Sam Darnold’s game-winning throw, Aaron Jones’ redemptive catch

On this episode of the Access Vikings podcast, Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Chip Scoggins discuss Darnold’s heroics, Stephon Gilmore’s injury and more from Sunday’s win over Arizona.

By Andrew Krammer

December 1, 2024 at 11:06PM

Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Chip Scoggins discuss the Vikings’ 23-22 win over the Cardinals on Sunday from U.S. Bank Stadium, where quarterback Sam Darnold gave people more reasons to believe in his ability to win. For the second straight game, Darnold led a game-winning drive. But for the first time, the defense had to weather the loss of Stephon Gilmore. For how much longer? Cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. got his ‘skimask’ revenge, and safety Harrison Smith says he’s not injured after sitting out part of the game.

