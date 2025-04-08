Sports

Podcast: Twins can’t throw, hit or catch; Chris Hine on the Wolves

Host Michael Rand starts with the Twins, who fell to 3-7 with another sad loss to the Royals. Chris Hine joins Rand to break down the final four games of the Wolves season and the very crowded playoff race.

By Michael Rand

April 8, 2025 at 3:17PM
Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli argues with home plate umpire Nic Lentz during the sixth inning of Monday's loss. (Charlie Riedel/The Associated Press)

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Twins, who fell to 3-7 with another sad loss to the Royals. Rocco Baldelli was ejected, bringing to mind another angry manager: the leader of the Durham Bulls in the fictional movie Bull Durham, who lamented that baseball is a simple game. “You throw the ball, you hit the ball, you catch the ball.” The Twins aren’t good at any of those things right now.

9:00: Chris Hine joins Rand to break down the final four games of the Wolves season and the very crowded playoff race.

32:00: Florida wins the title and the Gophers land a recruit.

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

