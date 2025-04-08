Podcast: Twins can’t throw, hit or catch; Chris Hine on the Wolves

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Twins, who fell to 3-7 with another sad loss to the Royals. Rocco Baldelli was ejected, bringing to mind another angry manager: the leader of the Durham Bulls in the fictional movie Bull Durham, who lamented that baseball is a simple game. “You throw the ball, you hit the ball, you catch the ball.” The Twins aren’t good at any of those things right now.