The Plymouth City Council on Tuesday night rejected a plan from Eagle Brook Church to build a new campus in the west metro suburb.

In a 6-1 vote, the council approved a resolution to come up with "findings of fact" to support its decision for denying the church's request to build a worship center on the northwest corner of Chankahda Trail and Maple Grove Parkway. The council's next meeting is in January.

Plymouth's Planning Commission last month unanimously recommended the council approve the project that called for a 64,000-square-foot building and 685 parking spots. But council members voiced concerns about increased traffic and suggested that the last large remaining parcel of land in the city might better used for affordable housing.

Pushback from scores of neighbors and residents from both Plymouth and Maple Grove who spoke during Tuesday's meeting also played into the council's decision that came after nearly 3 1⁄ 2 hours of discussion. A few people spoke in favor of allowing the church.

"I struggle how traffic will impact people living in the area," said council member Julie Peterson, who made the motion to reject the building. While acknowledging that roads immediately near the proposed church could probably handle additional vehicles, "the numbers undershoot what reality would be. Capacity is not the issue, but how does it affect livability. The scale and intensity of this is too much for this area."

Council member Jim Willis said approving plans for the church would have an adverse effect on city's ability to build affordable housing as called for in the city's comprehensive plan.

"We must take robust steps to accelerate the development of more affordable housing to continue to attract and retain a broad base of residents of all income levels and backgrounds to meet our housing objectives," he said while reading a letter he wrote.

A developer had previously proposed to build as many as 200 single-family homes on the roughly 56-acre site, but withdrew the plans. Eagle Brook then this fall signed a purchase agreement for the land about 2 miles north of Wayzata High School where the church currently holds services. The property, as it is zoned, would allow for a church.

Mayor Jeffry Wosje, who dispelled rumors that he was an Eagle Brook member, cast the lone vote in favor of the church.

"I can't think of developments that we ever raise objection to to support affordable housing," he said. "I question that when it comes up for a church."

Plymouth is the third city to deny Eagle Brook, a megachurch with 11 campuses in the metro area and one in Rochester, a place to build a permanent home for its west metro campus. Last year, Eagle Brook withdrew plans to buy property in a Minnetonka neighborhood after residents pushed back over concerns about increased traffic. Corcoran has also said no.

It was not immediately clear what the church's next steps will be. The Star Tribune reached out for comment but has not yet heard back.