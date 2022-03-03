After residents decried a megachurch proposal for a residential neighborhood in Minnetonka, Eagle Brook Church announced it is pulling out of the project.

In a brief statement and declining to comment further, the church said the decision announced Wednesday night was due to a number of issues, though not explicitly citing the overwhelming pushback of residents who didn't want a 60,000-square-foot and two-story, 550-space parking structure in their neighborhood.

"[A] variety of known and unknown variables have surfaced. Although we would have loved to become a part of the community, we have made the difficult decision to not pursue the development at this time," the church's expansion director Steph Hauber wrote.

A review of the concept plan was to go before the Minnetonka City Council on Monday. This was initially scheduled for late February, but Eagle Brook requested additional time to prepare building and project details.

At a recent planning commission meeting, dozens of residents submitted letters to the board voicing their concerns over the project, mainly about the influx of traffic on a narrow street and the loss of wetland and wildlife in the quiet neighborhood.

Most residents, with several from Wayzata expressing disapproval, said the location was inappropriate for a church of that size that would draw thousands of congregants to the neighborhood on weekends to fill the 1,200-seat auditorium.

More than 1,240 people signed an online petition created by resident Kristen Gildemeister, who thanked everyone for their support after the city planner emailed the update Wednesday night to all residents who provided feedback on the project.

It would've been the church's 10th permanent location within the metro area. Another new location is coming online in Apple Valley later this year in a former Menards. Eagle Brook hosts services in Rochester's Mayor Civic Center and Wayzata High School in Plymouth as the church has long desired a west metro location.

Eagle Brook's attempts at building a megachurch in Corcoran were squashed by the City Council in 2020 when residents also rejected the proposed addition to a residential neighborhood.