Phillies and Braves set for doubleheader after rainout. Harper gets extra day off after being hit

The Phillies beat Atlanta 2-0 on Tuesday and have won 10 of 11 games overall to lead the NL East. They survived a scare when star slugger Bryce Harper left in the first inning after he was hit near the right elbow by a 95.3 mph fastball from Braves starter Spencer Strider. Harper sustained a bruise, and an X-ray was negative, the Phillies said.