Twins begin 3-game series at home against the Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays (33-29, third in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (34-28, second in the AL Central)
Minneapolis; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: TBD; Twins: Bailey Ober (4-1, 3.48 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -153, Blue Jays +129; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday to open a three-game series.
Minnesota has a 34-28 record overall and an 18-8 record in home games. The Twins have a 24-7 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.
Toronto has an 11-16 record in road games and a 33-29 record overall. The Blue Jays have a 20-2 record in games when they scored five or more runs.
The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.