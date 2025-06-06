Sports

Twins begin 3-game series at home against the Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays (33-29, third in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (34-28, second in the AL Central)

The Associated Press
June 6, 2025 at 8:02AM

Minneapolis; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: TBD; Twins: Bailey Ober (4-1, 3.48 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -153, Blue Jays +129; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday to open a three-game series.

Minnesota has a 34-28 record overall and an 18-8 record in home games. The Twins have a 24-7 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Toronto has an 11-16 record in road games and a 33-29 record overall. The Blue Jays have a 20-2 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Larnach has eight doubles, a triple and nine home runs while hitting .264 for the Twins. Willi Castro is 11 for 36 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is third on the Blue Jays with 18 extra base hits (10 doubles and eight home runs). Bo Bichette is 12 for 40 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .250 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Blue Jays: 8-2, .293 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Pablo Lopez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Correa: day-to-day (back), Luke Keaschall: 60-Day IL (forearm), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (forearm), Michael Tonkin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Blue Jays: Daulton Varsho: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Santander: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Scherzer: 60-Day IL (thumb), Ryan Burr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Sandlin: 15-Day IL (back), Alek Manoah: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Bastardo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

