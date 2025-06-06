Mr. Clutch: Tyrese Haliburton keeps delivering in the ultimate moments for the Pacers

OKLAHOMA CITY — You are Tyrese Haliburton.
You went to the Eastern Conference finals last year and got swept. You went to the Olympics last summer and didn't play much. You came into this season with high expectations and your Indiana Pacers got off to a 10-15 start. And on top of that, some of your NBA peers evidently think you are overrated.
You got angry.
''I think as a group, we take everything personal,'' Haliburton said. ''It's not just me. It's everybody. I feel like that's the DNA of this group and that's not just me.''
The anger fueled focus, the focus became confidence, and the confidence delivered a 1-0 series lead in the NBA Finals. Haliburton's penchant for last-second heroics — one of the stories of these playoffs — showed up again Thursday night, his jumper with 0.3 seconds left going into finals lore and giving the Pacers a 111-110 win over the heavily favored Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Pacers led for 0.0001% of that game. It was enough.
''When it comes to the moments, he wants the ball,'' Pacers teammate Myles Turner said. ''He wants to be the one to hit that shot. He doesn't shy away from the moment and it's very important this time of the year to have a go-to guy. He just keeps finding a way and we keep putting the ball in the right positions and the rest is history.''
Haliburton is 4 for 4 in the final 2 seconds of fourth quarters and overtimes in these playoffs, all of those shots either giving the Pacers a win or sending a game into OT before they won it there.