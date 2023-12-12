Patrick Henry High School is just one step away from starting next school year with a new name.

At its meeting tonight, the Minneapolis school board will vote on renaming the building Camden High School after the North Side neighborhood where it is located.

If approved, the district will begin the process of choosing a new mascot and school colors before the change goes into effect next fall.

The effort to rename the school goes back several years when a group of students and staff in 2017 objected to the association with Patrick Henry — an 18th-century Virginia politician who owned slaves. The effort was tabled in 2018 when a group of alumni pushed back on shedding the moniker.

Last year, the Minneapolis school board unanimously directed the school community to restart the name change process. The public submitted more than 300 potential new names, and nearly 1,000 people voted in the first round to narrow down the choices.

Eventually, the renaming committee narrowed them down to two — Camden and Victory. They had considered several criteria, deciding that the building shouldn't be named after someone who is alive and that the name should reflect a connection to the community.

When presented with the two choices, Interim Superintendent Rochelle Cox chose Camden.

"This is true Black excellence," said Board Chair Sharon El-Amin last month to the students who were part of the group leading the renaming effort.

Sheridan Elementary and Jefferson Elementary were also renamed this year. Sheridan is now Las Estrellas and Jefferson is now Ella Baker. The process to change those names began in 2020.