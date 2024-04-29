The armed man who held sheriff's deputies at bay and pointed a weapon at them outside a Wright County store two weeks ago kept a grip onto his handgun despite being shot at least twice and struck multiple times by nonlethal rounds until his arrest, according to charges filed Monday.

The criminal complaint filed in Wright County District Court also said that Matthew T. Lyrek, 36, of Montrose, had four guns with him at the scene, and a law enforcement search of his home nearby turned up five more firearms and "an arsenal of ammunition" totaling nearly 30,000 rounds.

Matthew Thomas Lyrek

Lyrek, who had various warrants for his arrest out at the time of the shooting, with four counts each of first-degree assault, and one count each of obstructing law enforcement and two gross misdemeanors involving illegal weapons possession.

After being treated at a hospital for his wounds, Lyrek appeared in court Monday, and he remains jailed in lieu of $2 million bail. He's due back in court on May 13. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

Seven deputies used some form of force against Lyrek, the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said. The agency identified the deputy who wounded with gunfire as Lyrek as Andrew Lundeen, who has eight years of law enforcement experience.

Once the BCA finishes its investigation, the findings will be forwarded to the Wright County Attorney's Office without recommendation for review to consider whether the deputies' actions were legally justified.

While the BCA is leading the investigation, the County Attorney's Office in an unusually lengthy narrative— more than 1,600 words — offers the most specific details about the encounter in its criminal complaint:

Three deputies were informed about 12:43 p.m. that they could find Lyrek inside the Dollar General store, located about three-fourths of a mile west of his home.

After Lyrek left the store and approached his pickup truck, two deputies came up to the vehicle on the driver's side, and Lundeen shouted to Lyrek that he was under arrest. Kenyon saw that Lyrek turn in his direction as he raised a gun in his right hand. Kenyon fired his Taser, and the probes sent Lyrek falling backward.

Lyrek then pointed the gun at all three detectives. Lundeen shot Lyrek as did another deputy. Lyrek kept his grip on the gun despite being wounded outside his pickup and while defying orders to drop the weapon.

Sheriff's Sgt. Jason Oltmanns arrived and saw Lyrek was refusing to let go of the gun and surrender. Oltmanns a 40-millimeter foam projectile that his Lyrek near his hip. Seeing that Lysek was pointing the gun at him and Lundeen from close range, Oltmanns fired two more foam rounds that hit the intended target.

Oltmanns then fired numerous bean bag rounds at Lyrek, who remained armed and non-compliant with law enforcement despite sustaining a gunshot wound to the abdomen and another to the middle of his back.

Around 1:07 p.m., Lyrek dropped the handgun, but it remained near him. As deputies behind shields drew near Lysek, Oltmanns stepped on the gun as the arrest was made. As Lyrek was being handcuffed, Oltmanns saw a gun in the rear of Lyrek's waistband.

Wright County sheriff's deputies do not have body-worn cameras. Portions of the incident were captured by their squads' cameras, and that video is being reviewed as part of the investigation.

One deputy was on the scene undercover, and their identity cannot be released. The other deputies involved in the incident have law enforcement experience ranging from six to 32 years and were identified as Matthew Bilitz, Heath Gilliham, William Kenyon, Jeff McMackins and Jason Oltmanns.

A search warrant affidavit filed by the Wright County Sheriff's Office on April 17 revealed that Lyrek got in an armed standoff with deputies at his home in January 2023 that ended with the deputies leaving and his wife later getting a restraining order against him.

After three cases charging him violating an order for protection were filed late last year, deputies attempted to pull him over in his pickup truck on March 29, the affidavit continued. He fled to his home and refused to surrender, prompting them to leave without making an arrest, the filing added.







