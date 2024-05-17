Greyson Uelmen, who led Class 4A boys basketball state champion Minnetonka in scoring, signed a letter of intent to play basketball for North Dakota, the university announced Thursday.

Uelmen, a 6-2 guard, averaged 20 points per game and shot 57 percent from the field for the Skippers, who won their first state title since 2008. In the Skippers' victories over Coon Rapids, Eagan and Wayzata in the state tournament, Uelmen averaged 17 points, five rebounds and two assists.

Uelmen, who averaged 11 points per game as a junior, scored at least 20 points in 16 games during the season, surpassing 30 twice.

"We are excited to add Greyson to our team," North Dakota coach Paul Sather said in the release. "He comes from a great high school program where he won a state championship at the largest classification in Minnesota. He's known for his toughness and ability to play on both sides of the court, but also has a great feel for the game and offensive skill set. We believe Greyson will make an impact with UND basketball in the future and is a great fit for our program, university, and community of North Dakota."

Uelmen is the fourth roster addition announced by North Dakota since the end of the 2023-24 season, joining Reggie Thomas, a transfer from Hastings (Neb.) College; Mier Panoam, a transfer from Tulane; and Dariyus Woodson, a transfer from Tyler (Texas) Junior College.