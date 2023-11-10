Patrick Henry High School may soon have a new name: Camden High School.

Minneapolis Interim Superintendent Rochelle Cox will make the official recommendation to the school board Tuesday, potentially turning the page on the yearlong process to choose a new moniker for the north Minneapolis school.

The board will vote on the name Dec. 12. If approved, the school will officially become Camden High next school year.

"The board either has the right to approve that name change or they could provide other direction," district spokesperson Donnie Belcher said.

A renaming committee offered Cox two potential new names based on the two most popular choices of the 324 options submitted by the public, according to a board presentation posted on the district website Friday. Cox chose Camden over Victory.

The school's new name would be the same as the neighborhood where it's located. A vote in favor of renaming the school in December would also initiate the process to choose a mascot and school colors, according to the district documents.

Students have for years lobbied the school board to remove Patrick Henry's name from the Minneapolis high school because the 18th Century Virginia politician enslaved people. Alumni stalled an effort to rename the school in 2018. The school board voted unanimously to give it a new name last April.

The change at Patrick Henry High would mark the third renaming in the district since 2020. The Minneapolis district has already renamed Sheridan and Jefferson elementary schools. Those buildings are now Las Estrellas and Ella Baker.