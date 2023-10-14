Orono built a 16-point lead before visiting Totino-Grace had a first down, then held off the Eagles for a comfortable 31-7 victory Friday.

Liam Rodgers ran for 196 yards and scored two touchdown for the No. 2, Class 4A Spartans, who improved to 7-0.

Totino-Grace, No. 4 in 4A, turned the ball over four times and fell to 5-2.