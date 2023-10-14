Orono built a 16-point lead before visiting Totino-Grace had a first down, then held off the Eagles for a comfortable 31-7 victory Friday.
Liam Rodgers ran for 196 yards and scored two touchdown for the No. 2, Class 4A Spartans, who improved to 7-0.
Totino-Grace, No. 4 in 4A, turned the ball over four times and fell to 5-2.
More from Star Tribune
Nation Republicans pick Jim Jordan as nominee for House speaker, putting job within the Trump ally's reach
More from Star Tribune
Nation Republicans pick Jim Jordan as nominee for House speaker, putting job within the Trump ally's reach
More from Star Tribune
Nation Republicans pick Jim Jordan as nominee for House speaker, putting job within the Trump ally's reach
More from Star Tribune
Nation Republicans pick Jim Jordan as nominee for House speaker, putting job within the Trump ally's reach
More from Star Tribune
Nation Republicans pick Jim Jordan as nominee for House speaker, putting job within the Trump ally's reach
More from Star Tribune
Nation Republicans pick Jim Jordan as nominee for House speaker, putting job within the Trump ally's reach
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Gophers men's hockey wins season-opening thriller over St. Thomas 6-5 in overtime
Jimmy Snuggerud scored in OT to cap a wild, back-and-forth evening at Xcel Energy Center.
Sports
Bjugstad and Schmaltz score in shootout as Coyotes beat Devils 4-3
Nick Bjugstad and Nick Schmaltz scored in the shootout, and the Arizona Coyotes recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and rallied to beat the New Jersey Devils 4-3 on Friday night.
High Schools
St. Agnes stays undefeated, starting fast and rolling past St. Croix Lutheran
St. Agnes improved to 7-0, leaving no doubt by scoring four touchdowns in the first half.
High Schools
Orono sternly protects its perfect mark in victory over Totino-Grace
Orono's Liam Rodgers rushed for 196 yards, and Totino-Grace made four turnovers.
Twins
Strikeouts or not, Twins will not stop swinging for the fences
Despite setting a major league record for whiffs, the Twins had high home run and walk rates, and that's a tradeoff they are willing to make.