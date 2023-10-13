Get to know Koi Perich of Esko, the two-way star who plans to play in the defensive backfield for the Gophers on his way to the NFL. Also, high school reporters David LaVaque and Jim Paulsen break down this week's football matchups and the start of the soccer postseason

Listen and subscribe to Talking Preps: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Tap here for the Talking Preps podcast library