LONDON — Moises Caicedo has done a David Beckham.
The Chelsea midfielder collected a scrambling clearance from Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto, took a touch and drove a shot from near the halfway line into the net for a remarkable goal in the teams' final game of the Premier League season on Sunday.
The goal from the Ecuador international gave Chelsea a 1-0 lead in the 17th minute.
Beckham famously scored from a similar distance for Manchester United on the opening day of the 1996-97 season against Wimbledon in one of the league's most famous goals.
___
AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer
Caicedo does a Beckham by scoring from halfway for Chelsea on final day of the Premier League season
