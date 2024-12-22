On spending your first holiday without a loved one

Now, during the holidays, we should be anticipating Natalie coming home to Wellesley, Mass., where she never missed a Christmas or Thanksgiving. She would be telling us her latest news from Minneapolis. How she was happy that she had completed her National Science Foundation Scholarship proposal and her Ph.D. applications. I can picture her excitement at having finally decided to move forward with pursuing a Ph.D. Natalie never made decisions lightly. Her time at the Federal Reserve in Minneapolis was very fulfilling for her. She had learned a lot and was contributing at a high level, doing groundbreaking economic research and getting published in economic journals. She was trying to analyze and develop policies to address inequality, particularly as it related to income distribution and housing disparities in indigenous and other marginalized communities. Natalie was dedicating her career to helping others less fortunate.