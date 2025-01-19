Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
On Inauguration Day, a most relevant Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Can’t we all just get along? I think not!
By Steve Watson
Mainstream media has yet to deliver the message, but consider yourself informed. On Monday, each of us is given the unprecedented opportunity to see more clearly the achievements of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. That is, against the dark pageantry of the incoming president. King’s lessons on civil rights will flourish in sharp contrast to the instincts of corruption, racism and insurrection. We will again recall images of violence on the U.S. Capitol (and inaugural) steps, while the nation again rises to sing “We Shall Overcome.”
The Minnesota Star Tribune has published several recent commentaries — post-election — that promote political and personal reconciliation. Among them, columnist Andy Brehm (Nov. 24) and father, Ward Brehm (Dec. 3), have suggested strategies for political compromise and a path to healing the divided nation. The newspaper reinforced the Brehms’ wishful thinking on Jan. 4. Former Minneapolis Mayor R.T. Rybak, a Democrat, and pollster Kristen Soltis Anderson, a Republican, shared the Strib Voices page; his to encourage a self-awakening of our shared ground, and hers to present measurements of our narrowing differences.
In simplest terms, each of the four writers intended to solve what Rodney King voiced more than 30 years ago during the LA riots: “Can’t we all just get along?”
I think not! Then, as now, the emotions from violent racial attacks will not be easily swept away with the talents of peace-minded writers. I did briefly travel inward to search their proposals for possible inroads to personal and political compromise. Ultimately, I backed away from the persuasions. I cannot let go of the deep national fault line created by the Republican Party. Its members chose to weaponize the African American term denoting the rise of a moral and political awakening: woke. Transformed, it has become the Republicans’ calculated warning against Black empowerment. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis led the charge to degrade its meaning: “We will never ever surrender to the woke mob. Florida is where woke goes to die.” Soon after, presidential candidate Donald Trump added this to his repertoire.
I recognize this effort to trash a term of racial awareness and reconciliation as sad evidence of the content of our character, essentially targeting all African American citizens. On this special day of Jan. 20, King is needed to provide the counter-narrative of justice to us — if we can prioritize. Four writers walked past this open racial wound, in search of peaceful compromise and the reform of reader attitudes.
There can be no compromising here; no erasure of out-front racism from incoming leaders, and the adapted mindset of the electorate. I see no way, on this Martin Luther King Jr. Day, to find common ground while a corrupt, racist and, now, confirmed felon makes his way to the White House.
Our deep divide is profoundly a moral reckoning. Our highest intentions must hold to the belief that until models of moral depravity have departed, there can be no compromising on foundational principles of equality and human rights. Eh, Martin?
King was assassinated in 1968, but with this celebration of his life and message, he will command center stage for me and others — above all of the day’s false pageantry — to reignite the highest intentions of “We the People.”
Steve Watson, of Minneapolis, is a retired teacher and artist.
Steve Watson
