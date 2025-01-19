On Inauguration Day, a most relevant Martin Luther King Jr. Day

I think not! Then, as now, the emotions from violent racial attacks will not be easily swept away with the talents of peace-minded writers. I did briefly travel inward to search their proposals for possible inroads to personal and political compromise. Ultimately, I backed away from the persuasions. I cannot let go of the deep national fault line created by the Republican Party. Its members chose to weaponize the African American term denoting the rise of a moral and political awakening: woke. Transformed, it has become the Republicans’ calculated warning against Black empowerment. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis led the charge to degrade its meaning: “We will never ever surrender to the woke mob. Florida is where woke goes to die.” Soon after, presidential candidate Donald Trump added this to his repertoire.