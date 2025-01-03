How passions over the things that divide us can be reconciled

If this can happen, if we can at least begin to break out of the rigid camps we find ourselves in today, it’s 100% clear that the last place you will feel these political plate tectonics shift is in a hopelessly polarized Washington. That may be fine, because true realignment almost always begins closest to community. That may be especially true if the new “states’ rights” administration shifts more power locally; it’s a lot easier to make change in one state than in 50, and having 50 different approaches to the same challenge creates opportunities for even more nuanced re-sorting.