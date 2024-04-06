"The Victors" was playing Friday night in Northfield.

Michigan recruit Olivia Olson of Benilde-St. Margaret's was named Miss Basketball at the all-star series banquet held at the Grand Event Center. The award is presented to the best high school girls basketball player in the state who is a senior.

Olson led the Red Knights (27-5) to back-to-back Class 3A state championships, rolling over DeLaSalle 81-58 in the finals March 16 at Williams Arena. They knocked off Stewartville 66-60 for the title the previous year.

The 6-1 guard had 30 points, 15 rebounds and six assists in the 3A final. The Red Knights finished the season on a 24-game winning streak after Olson returned to lineup. She missed seven games because of a broken bone in her left hand.

Olson scored at least 30 points in all three state tournament games while shooting 54% from the floor and 88% from the free-throw line. She finished the season averaging 25.5 points per game.

Olson is the state's No. 1-rated player in the Class of 2024 and No. 15 in the nation, according to HoopGurlz rankings.

She was selected as the winner from six finalists. The other finalists were: Goodhue 5-11 guard Elisabeth Gadient; Hopkins 5-7 guard Liv McGill; Minnetonka 6-1 guard Tori McKinney; Albany 6-3 forward Alyssa Sand; and Mountain Iron-Buhl 5-11 guard Jordan Zubich.

McGill (Florida), McKinney (Minnesota) and Zubich (North Carolina) are also high-major Division I recruits. Sand is headed to St. Thomas while Gadient is going to NCAA Division II champion Minnesota State Mankato. All six finalists played in the state tournament, with McKinney (Class 4A) and Gadient (Class 1A) joining Olson as state champions.



