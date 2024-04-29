CHICAGO — The Minnesota Twins reinstated shortstop Carlos Correa from the 10-day injured list on Monday before beginning a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox, after he missed 16 games with a strained right rib cage muscle.

Correa batted .306 with two doubles, one home run, four RBIs and eight walks in 11 games before he was hurt checking his swing during a strikeout on April 12. Willi Castro played the majority of the games at shortstop in Correa's absence. The 29-year-old Correa didn't need a rehabilitation assignment.

The Twins optioned multi-position player Austin Martin to Triple-A St. Paul to make room on the 26-man roster. Martin batted .226 with 16 runs, six doubles, six walks, two steals and one homer in 22 games.

