All games are on Sunday unless otherwise noted. All times Central.
Preseason schedule
Saturday, Aug. 10 vs. Raiders, 3 p.m. (Fox 9)
Saturday, Aug. 17 at Browns, 3:25 p.m. (Fox 9)
Saturday, Aug. 24 at Eagles, Noon (Fox 9)
Regular season schedule
Week 1: Sept. 8 at Giants, Noon (Fox)
Week 2: Sept. 15 vs. 49ers, Noon (CBS)
Week 3: Sept. 22 vs. Texans, Noon (CBS)
Week 4: Sept. 29 at Packers, Noon (CBS)
Week 5: Oct. 6 vs. Jets in London, 8:30 a.m. (NFL Network)
Week 6: Bye
Week 7: Oct. 20 vs. Lions, Noon (Fox)
Week 8: Thursday, Oct. 24 at Rams, 7:15 p.m. (Prime Video)
Week 9: Nov. 3 vs. Colts, Noon (CBS)
Week 10: Nov. 10 at Jaguars, Noon (Fox)
Week 11: Nov. 17 at Titans, Noon (CBS)
Week 12: Nov. 24 at Bears, Noon (Fox)
Week 13: Dec. 1 vs. Cardinals, Noon (Fox)
Week 14: Dec. 8 vs. Falcons, Noon (Fox)
Week 15: Monday, Dec. 16 vs. Bears, 7 p.m. (ABC)
Week 16: Dec. 22 at Seahawks, 3:05 p.m. (Fox)
Week 17: Dec. 29 vs. Packers, Noon (Fox)
Week 18: Jan. 4 or 5, at Lions, TBD (TBD)