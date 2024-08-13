Older Americans prepare themselves for a world altered by artificial intelligence

''There's a myth out there that older adults don't use technology. We know that that's not true,'' said Dianne Stone, associate director at the National Council on Aging who ran a senior center in Connecticut for over two decades. Such courses, she said, are meant to foster a ''healthy skepticism'' in what the technology can do, arming older Americans with the knowledge ''that not everything you hear is true, it's good to get the information, but you have to kind of sort it out for yourself.''