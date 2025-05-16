Nuggets and Thunder set for winner-take-all showdown Sunday in Game 7

DENVER — Oklahoma City ran away with the Western Conference's top seed, winning an NBA-best 68 games, including a record 54 by double digits.
The Denver Nuggets didn't have the Thunder's youthful legs, deep bench, long rotation or health. They didn't come close to OKC's enviable conference record, home mark or road success. Heck, they didn't even have a similar continuity after Denver's NBA title-winning head coach and their general manager were fired on the eve of the playoffs.
They did go 2-2 against them in the regular season, though, and they split a back-to-back series at Oklahoma City.
Now, they've forced a winner-take-all showdown Sunday with a 119-107 win Thursday night in Denver.
That means these teams are 5-5 against each other.
Game 7 on Sunday in Oklahoma City not only will break the tie but it'll send the winner into the Western Conference Finals against Minnesota and leave the loser to lament all the missed opportunities to put away this series.
''It's do or die,'' Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said. ''It's what you live for, it's what you worked your whole life for, it's either your team continues or your dream ends. So, you lay it all out there on the floor and you live with the results.''
Despite their 12-point loss — their largest of the series — the Thunder walked off the court with their heads held high.