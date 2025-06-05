Cricket fans in India were celebrating their team's win. A stampede turned that joy into tragedy

BENGALURU, India — A sea of cricket crazy fans were packed inside the Indian stadium, celebrating a long-awaited victory of their favorite team. Outside, more crowds were pushing at the gates, hoping to catch a glimpse of their cherished cricket stars.
The turnout of the crowd was far more than expected. Tens of thousands tried to force their way inside.
Then tragedy struck.
Panic and a chaotic run toward the stadium gates turned into a deadly crowd crush in India's southern Bengaluru city Wednesday, leaving at least 11 people dead and more than 30 others injured. Most of the victims, including young students, were trampled upon or suffocated after getting caught in crowds that swelled beyond control.
The stampede was yet another incident of a crowd crush in a country where poor crowd management often leads to accidents. It also underscored that passion for cricket stars in India — where fans of the game closely follow the players' every move — can easily turn deadly if crowds are not managed properly.
The incident took place when crowds outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium began swarming into the premises, where state authorities were celebrating the Royal Challengers Bengaluru cricket team. The team had on Tuesday finally won the final of the Indian Premier League — the world's most popular T20 cricket tournament — after 18 years. Joyful crowds had poured into the city streets all night.
By late afternoon on Wednesday, tens of thousands began moving toward the stadium. City police later said around 50,000 people had gathered within the stadium's 1-kilometre radius, and more crowds were continuing to stream in.
Some fans scaled over stadium gates and outer walls. Others tried to break the metal gates. Soon, people began falling on each other.