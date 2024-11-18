North Korean leader calls for expanding his nuclear forces in the face of alleged US threats

Kim met Trump three times in 2018 and 2019 in Trump's first presidency, but their diplomacy quickly collapsed over disagreements in exchanging the release of U.S.-led sanctions and North Korean steps to wind down its nuclear and missile program. North Korea has since suspended any meaningful talks with Washington and Seoul as Kim ramped up his testing activity and military demonstrations in the face of what he portrayed as ''gangster-like U.S. threats.'' There's concern in Seoul that Kim in exchange for his military support of Russia would receive Russian technology in return to further develop his arsenal.