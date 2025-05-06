Alberta's premier proposes referendum on separation from Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — The premier of Canada's oil-rich province of Alberta said Monday she will hold a referendum on separation from Canada next year if a citizen-led petition reaches the required number of signatures.
Speaking on a livestream address, Danielle Smith said she personally does not support the province leaving Canada and expressed hope of a ''path forward'' for a strong and sovereign Alberta within a united Canada.
''Should Ottawa, for whatever reason, continue to attack our province as they have done over the last decade, ultimately that will be for Albertans to decide," she said. "I will accept their judgement.''
Smith's announcement comes just one week after Prime Minister Mark Carney led the Liberal Party to a fourth consecutive federal government. It also comes as U.S. President Donald Trump continues to threaten Canada with tariffs and talk of the country becoming the 51st state.
Carney and Trump are scheduled to meet in the White House Tuesday.
Smith's United Conservative government recently introduced legislation that, if passed, would reduce the bar petitioners need to meet to trigger a provincial referendum.
The bill would change citizen-initiated referendum rules to require a petition signed by 10 percent of eligible voters in a previous general election — down from 20 percent of total registered voters. Applicants would also get 120 days, rather than 90, to collect the required 177,000 signatures.
Smith accused previous federal Liberal governments of introducing different legislations that hamstring Alberta's ability to produce and export oil, which she said has cost the province billions of dollars. She also said she doesn't want the federal government meddling in provincial issues.