Prep Athletes of the Week: Norah Hushagen stays ahead of the pack for Forest Lake girls cross-country

Kortuem has picked up where she left off. A senior, she took first place in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1 minute, .73 seconds and in the 200 individual medley in 2:14.15, both faster than state qualifying times, and swam a leg on the Raiders’ victorious 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams in their season opener. “Nora is setting herself up for another great high school season,” Raiders coach Kristi Kortuem said. Last season, Kortuem finished third in the backstroke and fourth in the 100 butterfly in the Class 1A meet.