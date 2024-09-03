(Norah Hushagen of Forest Lake)
Prep Athletes of the Week: Norah Hushagen stays ahead of the pack for Forest Lake girls cross-country
A Forest Lake senior who won a state title by a half-minute last season, Norah Hushagen took the St. Olaf Showcase by nine seconds, showing her strength in an early-season challenge.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 3, 2024 at 12:21AM
NORAH HUSHAGEN
Forest Lake • cross-country
A runner, Hushagen by nature takes matters in stride. Being ranked the No. 1 runner in the state in the Class 3A preseason poll hasn’t altered her behavior.
A senior, she got her final season underway last week by winning the St. Olaf Showcase with a time of 18 minutes, 16.8 seconds, nearly nine seconds ahead of the runner-up, over a 5K course in Northfield, formerly the home of the state meet.
“There were so many high-quality runners in the race,” Forest Lake coach John Fick said. “Norah knew that to do well, she would need to run better then a usual first race of the year.”
She did just that.
“It was a lot hotter than expected,” Hushagen said. “It was definitely challenging. It’s not an easy course by any standard. I’m happy to start the season with that time.”
She is the defending state champion, winning in 17:27.6 over the 5,000-meter course at the University of Minnesota’s Les Bolstad Golf Course. She was victorious by over 30 seconds despite falling 2,000 meters into the race.
“You have to be able to focus on what you can control,” Hushagen said. “It’s my last season, and I want to soak up every moment. I want to enjoy the now.”
That involves her teammates. The Rangers finished second in the team standings at the St. Olaf Showcase, behind top-ranked Wayzata. Forest Lake isn’t ranked among the top 10 teams.
“I like competing with my whole team,” Hushagen said. “That’s really good for me. I’m really excited for this season.”
Hushagen gladly offers one piece of advice to fellow runners.
Related Coverage
High SchoolsDaniel Jackson, Alexandria kicker committed to the Gophers, adds to his legend; Becker coach Dwight Lundeen wins his 400th
High SchoolsMeet the Minnesota Dream Team, the best high school football players in the state at every position
“It’s important to take a realistic approach,” Hushagen said. “Don’t let one race define you. Have a life outside of racing. Go have some ice cream or a cookie with your teammates. There is so much more to me than just being a runner.”
TAYE MANNS
Duluth Denfeld • football
Manns, a 5-11, 205-pound senior running back, carried the ball 20 times for 254 yards (12.7 yards per carry) and six touchdowns, leading the Hunters to a 70-42 victory over Mora. He scored on runs of 2, 11, 12, 30, 37 and 39 yards. “Just a dominating performance, proving he is one of the best athletes in the state,” Hunters coach Erik Lofald said. “He really broke the game open in the second half for us.”
NORA KORTUEM
Northfield • swimming
Kortuem has picked up where she left off. A senior, she took first place in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1 minute, .73 seconds and in the 200 individual medley in 2:14.15, both faster than state qualifying times, and swam a leg on the Raiders’ victorious 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams in their season opener. “Nora is setting herself up for another great high school season,” Raiders coach Kristi Kortuem said. Last season, Kortuem finished third in the backstroke and fourth in the 100 butterfly in the Class 1A meet.
LANDON BELL
Blake • soccer
The Bears, ranked fifth in Class 2A, are off to a 4-0 start, with three of their victories coming against ranked teams. In a 2-1 triumph over No. 7 DeLaSalle, Bell, a sophomore forward, netted two second-half goals. He scored the game-winner from 25 yards with 3:30 remaining. Blake also beat No. 2 Hill-Murray and Class 1A No. 9 Holy Family in one-goal games. “Landon has led us through his tenacity and ball-striking ability,” Blake coach Tamba Johnson said.
SILVIE GRAETZER
Mahtomedi • volleyball
The 6-2 Graetzer is a big reason the Zephyrs have gotten off to a 3-0 start, She has made 46 kills while hitting over .400 with 11 blocks in the three victories. The senior two-year captain recently committed to Colorado State. “Silvie has helped us make it to the state tournament the last two years,” Mahtomedi coach Tia Schlundt said. The two state tournament appearances by the Zephyrs, who have won 42 matches during that period, are the only two in program history.
KEVON JOHNSON
Armstrong • football
After rushing for over 1,600 yards last season, Johnson appears ready for more in 2024. The 5-8, 170-pound senior running back rushed for 308 yards on 21 attempts and scored four times, including a 99-yard run, in a 42-15 triumph over St. Francis. The senior captain also scored on runs of 9, 22 and 79 yards. “We weren’t surprised he got off to a good start again this year,” Falcons coach Jack Negen said. “He is a tough, physical runner who is hard to bring down.”
MOLLY BURKSTRAND
St. Cloud Tech • soccer
Burkstrand, a senior, has scored eight goals, producing two hat tricks, in the Tigers’ first three victories of the season. She also assisted on a goal. ”We look to the returning all-state player and captain to lead us offensively this season,” Tigers coach Katie Boardman said of Burkstrand, who is coming off a 20-goal season. “Even with the attention that is drawn to her, Molly is intuitive on the field and still able to find the back of the net.”
Nominate an athlete: Send an email with supporting information to preps@startribune.com. Include a photo and a link, if available, to video.
High Schools
Prep Athletes of the Week: Norah Hushagen stays ahead of the pack for Forest Lake girls cross-country
A Forest Lake senior who won a state title by a half-minute last season, Norah Hushagen took the St. Olaf Showcase by nine seconds, showing her strength in an early-season challenge.