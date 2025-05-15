NFL continues to navigate scheduling puzzle with every game up for bid and more broadcast windows

NBC Sports President Rick Cordella put it best when summarizing what the NFL's scheduling department goes through each year.
''I have five kids at home and you never satisfy them all. Just try and do your best, so I think it's a little bit of that,'' Cordella said Wednesday afternoon after he had a chance to look at the ''Sunday Night Football'' slate for the upcoming season. ''They have really, really hard jobs. I have no doubt. We're all campaigning. We're all leveraging. We all pay a lot of money for these rights and we all want the same thing.''
One would think the job has gotten somewhat easier the past couple years as the league has come up with more broadcast windows, including making Christmas Day a permanent fixture.
The trade off though is that this is the third year under the league's broadcast deals that all of the games are up for bid for every network.
CBS remains the primary home of the AFC, with the NFC on Fox, but if there is a great NFC matchup during a week when CBS has the doubleheader, that game will end up on CBS. That is the case in Week 1 with Minnesota visiting Green Bay in the 4:25 p.m. EDT spot.
Hans Schroeder, the NFL's executive vice president of media distribution, said this year's rotation of the NFC North facing the AFC North and NFC East created a lot of favorable matchups to divide among all the network's broadcast partners.
''We love every schedule in May. Hopefully we love it in December too,'' said Schroeder, who is in his second year leading the league's scheduling team. ''We have a lot of great matchups, and the flexibility of those new TV deals that every game could go into any widow, I think that's the key and to marry that with a team that is relentless in their effort, I think led to a fun and really great schedule.''
Down to the wire again