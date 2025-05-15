NFL continues to navigate scheduling puzzle with every game up for bid and more broadcast windows

''We didn't want to be so reliant on the Dallas Cowboys. I think we hear complaints sometimes that fans feel like it gets a little bit monotonous that our 4:25 window is dominated by one team,'' said Mike Mulvihill, Fox Sports president, insight and analytics. ''We're certainly still going to have our share of Dallas games, but we're going to have some Philly in there too. We're also going to have Buffalo, Cincinnati, Kansas City, Detroit, Washington. I think it is pretty different than what you're used to seeing on Fox, and I think it's actually going to be a little bit better.''