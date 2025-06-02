Surprise! NHL, with the help of kids, gives Barkov the Selke and King Clancy awards

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Florida's Aleksander Barkov thought the team meeting was over. He found it odd that the Panthers hadn't been told they could leave.
Turns out, there was a good reason — two of them, actually.
The Panthers hadn't had an opportunity to spend any time at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital — a facility Barkov works with and raises money for — during their playoff run, so the team decided to bring some of the patients into the team facility for a visit instead. And the kids came bearing gifts for Barkov.
''I thought maybe some picture, some art that they had drawn for me,'' Barkov said.
He hopped over the back row of seats in the Panthers' theater-style meeting room and went down to meet the kids. And imagine his surprise when the ''gifts'' were brought in — first the King Clancy Trophy that gets awarded to the player that combines leadership on and off the ice with humanitarian work, then the Selke Trophy that gets presented to the NHL's best defensive forward.
The awards were technically awarded to Barkov last week; they were announced by the NHL on Monday. It's the third Selke for Barkov, and the first King Clancy.
''It was amazing,'' Barkov told The Associated Press. ''I got a little emotional there. I didn't really have words to say. That was very nicely done, and I was really thankful for everyone who was part of it.''
The NHL is announcing the winners of top individual awards a little differently this year, adding surprise elements with only a handful of people knowing what is happening ahead of time. The NHL and TNT had cameras and microphones inside the team meeting room for the Barkov announcement, which might have been a sign that something unusual was happening that day.