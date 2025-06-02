Twin Cities rock vets Honeydogs announce first new album in 9 years

While never officially on hiatus, the Honeydogs — also with co-founding bassist Trent Norton and drummer Noah Levy — were put on the back burner in recent years as Adam Levy focused on his harmonious trio Turn Turn Turn (whose other co-leaders Barb Brynstad and Savannah Smith added vocals to this new record). Noah also stayed busy playing drums with Brian Setzer, Five for Fighting, Soul Asylum, Zeppo and more, plus he built his own recording studio.