Tolkkinen: Farm dogs are so cute, except for all their disgusting habits

CLITHERALL, Minn. — I used to think of myself as a semi-sorta-OK country girl. I could split wood. I’d plucked chickens. Baked bread from our own wheat.
Then we got a dog.
Willa— a blend of breeds, floppy brown ears and a curly tail — was four months old when we adopted her from the Wadena County Humane Society in 2022.
And let me tell you, she is disgusting. There’s not a dead thing she won’t roll in, a snake she won’t thrash around in her mouth, deer droppings she won’t gobble like candy.
Just writing this, my face is scrunched up in disgust like Calvin of Calvin & Hobbes getting kissed by Susie Derkins.
Last fall, as my husband and son were setting out decoys for duck hunting on what we call the Big Slough, Willa and I went walking along a wooded trail. Off leash, as it’s our property. In the fading light, Willa saw the critter first in the clearing ahead. She bolted for it, and then then I saw it, too. Black with a white stripe.
“Willa! No!” I screamed, my voice ragged. But there was nothing to be done about it. She charged to her fate, and for the first and (hopefully) only time in my life, I witnessed the cloud of vapors spraying from a skunk’s hind end. In short order, she came howling and whining back, eyes half shut, stopping to rub her face against the earth.
It was not the first time I asked my husband if we wouldn’t be better off living in a city.