Tolkkinen: Farm dogs are so cute, except for all their disgusting habits

Especially this time of year, when wood ticks and deer ticks are everywhere. Willa and the cat, Wilbur, go outside whenever they want, which would be fine, but then the little tick taxis want to come back in. I’ve found their riders on couches, on floors, even scurrying up the chest freezer. If they’re stuck on the animals, I won’t pull them off unless my husband is gone; if he’s around, I make him do it. Unlike me, he is genuinely country born and bred. He grew up milking cows, cleaning calf pens and hunting. To him, ticks are a nuisance, not anything to lose your lunch over.