NFC North Week 6 picks: Detroit Lions return from bye to a schedule packed with challenges
The Minnesota Star Tribune’s Mark Craig took a look around the NFC North, turned up teams with reasons for optimism and forecast a Sunday sweep.
In Detroit, the Lions had better hope they’re well-rested coming out of the bye week. Why? Because they’re heading into the teeth of their schedule with four road games in the next five weeks against teams with a combined 16-5 record. They play at Dallas (3-2) Sunday and at Minnesota (5-0) next week. Then home to Tennessee (1-3) before heading out to play at Green Bay (3-2) and Houston (4-1). The Lions are 7-3 on the road since the start of last year, including 1-0 this year.
In Chicago, the Bears are a confident bunch after stretching their home winning streak to eight games with a rout of the Panthers. They head to London to play the Jaguars as fans celebrate some impressive numbers on both sides of the ball. Defensively, the Bears had 16 points off three takeaways last week and 40 points on 11 takeaways for the season. Offensively, rookie QB Caleb Williams’ passer rating has improved each week since Week 2. It’s gone from 51.0 to 80.8 to 106.6 to 126.2, the highest by a Bears rookie since at least 1970, topping Jim McMahon’s 121.1 in a 34-26 win over the Rams in 1982.
In Green Bay, the Packers have posted touchdown drives of 95-plus yards in consecutive weeks for the first time in 45 years. They did it in a Week 4 home loss to the Vikings and a Week 5 road win against the Rams. Green Bay also ranks first in offensive plays of 20-plus yards (27) and tied for first in completions of 20-plus yards.
The picks
Bears (-2) vs. Jaguars in London
Sunday, 8:30 a.m.
The Bears are playing very well defensively and improving offensively with rookie QB Caleb Williams. The Jaguars are so disappointing that Doug Pederson has become the next likely coach to be fired now that the Jets sacked Robert Saleh after his London loss last week. Pederson has to survive London games this week and next week against New England. Bears 27, Jaguars 19
Cardinals (+5) at Packers
Sunday, noon
The Cardinals aren’t that good, but they’re dangerous (just ask the 49ers). The Packers aren’t great, but home-field advantage, an opportunistic defense with a league-high 14 takeaways and Arizona’s weak third-down defense will add up to a Green Bay win. Packers 28, Cardinals 20
Lions (-3) at Cowboys
Sunday, 3:25 p.m.
Detroit is coming off a bye week. The Cowboys are beat to heck and trying to tread water until they get healthier on defense. That’s going to be hard to do against a high-powered Lions offense and a Detroit team focused on bringing a 4-1 record into next week’s game at the 5-0 Vikings. Lions 34, Cowboys 31
Season results
Record/vs. spread: 11-7/12-6
Vikings pick/vs. spread: 2-3/2-3
