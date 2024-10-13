In Chicago, the Bears are a confident bunch after stretching their home winning streak to eight games with a rout of the Panthers. They head to London to play the Jaguars as fans celebrate some impressive numbers on both sides of the ball. Defensively, the Bears had 16 points off three takeaways last week and 40 points on 11 takeaways for the season. Offensively, rookie QB Caleb Williams’ passer rating has improved each week since Week 2. It’s gone from 51.0 to 80.8 to 106.6 to 126.2, the highest by a Bears rookie since at least 1970, topping Jim McMahon’s 121.1 in a 34-26 win over the Rams in 1982.