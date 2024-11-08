NFC North Week 10 picks: Defenses in the spotlight, for good and bad reasons

In Chicago, the Bears (4-4) won the turnover battle (2-0) at Arizona last week and still lost 29-9. It was the first time the Bears lost a game while winning the turnover battle this season. They are plus-7 in turnover differential, fifth-best in the league. So what happened in the desert? A stout Bears defense was shockingly bad vs. the run, giving up 213 yards and three touchdowns on 34 carries (6.3). Throw in what the Commanders did to Chicago the week before, and the Bears have given up 381 yards rushing the past two weeks. Only Jacksonville (407) has surrendered more.