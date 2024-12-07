News groups sue Idaho prison leader for increased witness access to lethal injection executions

''At its core, this case involves the press's ability to fulfill its ‘significant role in the proper functioning of capital punishment' by providing independent public scrutiny of the State of Idaho's execution process,'' attorney Wendy Olson wrote in court documents. She noted the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has repeatedly found that the public has the right to view executions from start to finish — including in a similar lawsuit brought by AP and other news organizations against Idaho officials in 2012. In that case, the appellate court ordered prison officials to allow media witnesses to watch as the IVs are inserted.