When kids are evicted, they often lose both home and school

HOUSTON — Since her birth 10 years ago, Mackenzie Holmes has rarely called one place home for long.
There was the house in Houston owned by her grandmother, Crystal Holmes. Then, after Holmes lost her Southwest Airlines job and the house, there was the trio of apartments in the suburbs — and three evictions. Then another rental, and another eviction. Then motels and her uncle's one-bedroom apartment, where Mackenzie and her grandmother slept on an inflatable mattress. Finally, Crystal Holmes secured a spot in a women's shelter, so the two would no longer have to sleep on the floor.
With nearly every move came a new school, a new set of classmates, and new lessons to catch up on. Mackenzie only has one friend she's known longer than a year, and she didn't receive testing or a diagnosis for dyslexia until this year. She would often miss long stretches of class in between schools.
Schoolchildren threatened with eviction are more likely to end up in another district or transfer to another school, often one with less funding, more poverty and lower test scores. They're more likely to miss school, and those who end up transferring are suspended more often. That's according to an analysis from the Eviction Lab at Princeton University, published in Sociology of Education, a peer-reviewed journal, and shared exclusively with The Associated Press' Education Reporting Network.
Pairing court filings and student records from the Houston Independent School District, where Mackenzie started kindergarten, researchers identified more than 18,000 times between 2002 and 2016 when students lived in homes threatened with eviction filings. They found students facing eviction were absent more often. Even when they didn't have to change schools, students threatened with eviction missed four more days in the following school year than their peers.
In all, researchers counted 13,197 children between 2002 and 2016 whose parents faced an eviction filing. A quarter of those children faced repeated evictions.
As eviction rates in Houston continue to worsen, there might be more children like Mackenzie.
Falling behind on rent — and finding a way to finish the school year