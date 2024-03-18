New photos have captured actor Timothée Chalamet in character as Bob Dylan, sporting a worn paperboy cap and carrying a battered guitar case.
The 28-year-old actor was spotted Sunday on the New York City set of "A Complete Unknown," a biopic about the Duluth-born, Hibbing-bred folk icon, according to People magazine, which published the photos online.
In January, Chalamet made a surprise visit to Hibbing High School, Dylan's alma mater. There, he chatted with theater students in the same auditorium where Dylan performed as a high schooler more than 60 years before.
Dylan is an executive producer of the film, directed by James Mangold, of "Ford vs. Ferrari."
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
30 years after firing, a soprano returns to the Met Opera for a recital
Soprano Kathleen Battle is returning to the Metropolitan Opera for a recital three decades after the company fired her and publicly accused her of ''unprofessional actions" following a verbal confrontation.
Variety
Delectable. Adorable. Inhalable. These sliders go well with March Madness entertaining
Game day is one of my favorite times to entertain. I don't know why foods associated with watching sports on TV are happy-making. But they are.
Sports
Former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner backs New York county's ban on transgender female athletes
Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner on Monday said she supported a local New York official's order banning female sports teams with transgender athletes from using county-owned facilities.
Variety
New photos show Timothée Chalamet on set as Bob Dylan
The Minnesota bard is an executive producer of the film, which is being shot in New York City.
Variety
Ryan Gosling's stellar 'I'm Just Ken' Oscars performance inspires huge jump in streams
Can you feel the Kenergy?