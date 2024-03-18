New photos have captured actor Timothée Chalamet in character as Bob Dylan, sporting a worn paperboy cap and carrying a battered guitar case.

The 28-year-old actor was spotted Sunday on the New York City set of "A Complete Unknown," a biopic about the Duluth-born, Hibbing-bred folk icon, according to People magazine, which published the photos online.

In January, Chalamet made a surprise visit to Hibbing High School, Dylan's alma mater. There, he chatted with theater students in the same auditorium where Dylan performed as a high schooler more than 60 years before.

Dylan is an executive producer of the film, directed by James Mangold, of "Ford vs. Ferrari."