Visiting the Twin Cities as a pop megastar without popping into a local eatery would be a bad idea, right? Olivia Rodrigo apparently thinks so.

Ahead of her "GUTS" world tour stop in St. Paul, the 21-year-old "Get Him Back!" singer visited French Meadow Bakery and Café in Minneapolis, according to a Facebook post by restaurant managers. Rodrigo posed for a selfie with her server, which racked up thousands of likes and dozens of shares on the social media site.

Rodrigo told the sell-out crowd at Xcel Energy Center that she also attended a Minnesota Wild game the night before the show. The arena held about eight times as many fans as the venue Rodrigo played last time she visited the Twin Cities — a 2022 engagement at The Armory in Minneapolis.

As she did during previous shows, Rodrigo invited representatives from agencies promoting reproductive rights to set up information tables in the arena lobby during her Xcel performance. This time, however, organizations did not hand out contraceptives like they did during previous stops of the tour.