Solid albeit slushy proof that Olivia Rodrigo was the hottest concert ticket so far in the 2020s, fans who camped out overnight outside the Armory in Minneapolis weren't at all sour about the brutal April freeze and snow they had to endure to be closest to the stage.

"It's her first tour, and I think it's going to be unforgettable," said Mercedes Brumley, 18, of Woodbury, who got to the Armory around 1:30 a.m.

A graduate of "High School Musical" and other Disney TV shows (see also: Miley Cyrus, Britney Spears), Rodrigo crossed over to pop-music stardom in a major way last year at age 18 with her Grammy-winning debut album "Sour" and its hit songs "Driver's License," "Good 4 U" and "Brutal."

Her rapid rise, however, was offset by the pandemic, which prevented her from touring until this spring. The long wait only heightened demand for tickets.

For the thousands of fans who lined up outside the Armory, there were tens of thousands more left out in the cold by ticket resellers and Rodrigo's own tour promoter, Live Nation, which owns Ticketmaster.

The advertised $45 tickets for the Armory officially sold out in December faster than you can say "Hanna Montana." Resale sites and Ticketmaster then slowly milked fans at $400-$775 a ticket, including the "official platinum" tickets that Live Nation offered throughout the four months in between.

"It is very disingenuous to sell the higher-priced packages after the fact," complained Jayson Wold of St. Louis Park, who tried buying tickets for his daughter, 14, the day they went on sale. "If they want that amount for tickets, just be honest about it upfront. It's a bit of bait-and-switch."

Bob Pickering of St. Paul said it was "nearly impossible" to get tickets the day they went on sale, so he turned to resale sites to appease his daughters, ages 15 and 11.

"The price on Stubhub for two tickets at one point was more than it costs to get a private [eight-person] booth at the Armory," Pickering said. He finally fell back on many parents' back-up plan: "My daughters said they'd be fine waiting for her to come back another time."

Rodrigo's next tour will undoubtedly be in arenas, which added to the excitement for fans lucky (or rich) enough to get into the 8,000-capacity Armory — where the general-admission floor allows the earliest arrivers to rush to the front of the stage.

"I love it that she's playing smaller venues, because I'm sure it's what she wanted to do," said Zach Sullivan, 18, of Excelsior, who got in early on the cheap tickets and then lined up early for the day of show.

The very first fan in line in the encampment — she got there at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday — Bella Martin of Duluth, 19, said Rodrigo's youth was a selling point. (Although plenty of the old farts who also attended clearly knew and loved the songs, too).

"People our age connect to her music and relate to the things she's singing about, because she's one of us," said Martin, who joked about how "happy" she was "to finally get to hear all her sad songs" in concert.

"There's going to be a lot of tears," she said.

And she's one of the fans who did get a ticket.

Read a review of Rodrigo's Twin Cities debut in print Saturday or online at startribune.com.