Finally, if serial killers aren’t your jam, then my third recommendation is Bonnie Kistler’s “Shell Games,” a clever Alfred Hitchcock/Patricia Highsmith (”Strangers on a Train”) psychological mystery. It involves a wedding night confession about the Tylenol murders in the 1980s, multiple not-quite-perfect marriages (although their sex is hot), a manipulative matriarch (whom Nicole Kidman would play perfectly) and a charming elderly male (think Cary Grant or Hugh Grant) who may or may not have “bamboozled the shrewdest woman on the planet” — the matriarch. There’s also a paranoid daughter with mommy (and daddy) issues, who may or may not be getting gaslit (is that a word?). You get my point. This novel is whip-fast, wryly narrated and a mind game of a read. Keep your eye on the ball.