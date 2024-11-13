New Minneapolis pizzeria will get you to eat more carbs

I began with the Kay ($19), a baseline red sauce margherita. Margherita, or even a basic cheese, is the only way, in my opinion, to judge a new pizza on the scene, though I’ll be down for toppings on a future visit. As a starting point, this had the essentials down pat: a punchy red sauce base, creamy housemade mozzarella, a snowing of sharp Parm and a few shreds of basil on a sturdy crust pockmarked by the tiled woodfire oven at the back of the restaurant. The crust dippers are extra, and come $2 each or three for $5. I’m team garlic butter, though my companion loved the housemade pesto.