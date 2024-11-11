Eat & Drink

Peek inside Aster House, the new modern Minnesota supper club

The Minneapolis urban castle boasts a menu by Karyn Tomlinson and an Old World setting that blends old and new.

By Joy Summers

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 11, 2024 at 2:00PM
The Lazy Susan at Aster House is a sampler of snacks for $24. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Ahead of the opening of Aster House, owner Jeff Arundel was careful to note that this isn’t a supper club. Well, not exactly. “I’ve learned that when you say supper club, people tend to think that means exclusive,” he said.

While Aster House may not hold the supper-club moniker high, it is a restaurant steeped in Midwestern dining history, but presented through a modern lens.

The restrained menu was written by Karyn Tomlinson, chef-owner of St. Paul’s Myriel, who was recently named one of Food & Wine’s Best New Chefs. She worked with Aster House chef Josh Jones to forge relationships with small Minnesota farms and create a variety of dishes that highlight its deep Minnesota roots.

The dining room of Aster House, located in one of Minneapolis' oldest neighborhoods. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Location: 25 SE. Main St., Mpls., asterhousempls.com

Hours: 5-10 p.m. Sun., Tue.-Thu.; 5-11 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; kitchen closes an hour earlier.

The vibe: The refurbished 144-year-old giant stone-brick building is sparsely decorated with a couple of newly painted murals that evoke Old World tavern or Tolkien fan. Dangling light fixtures are midcentury made but with medieval style. All lend to the feeling that it’s a place that has always been instead of something brand-new.

Most of the dining is in the spacious, open first floor; eventually there will be tables and concert seating upstairs. Where a collection of tropical plants currently sits, there will be a stage for musical acts.

Because the restaurant will eventually be a concert venue, acoustics have been considered as part of the dining experience. Despite stone walls and a high ceiling, conversation hum allows for intimate evenings even in the middle of the room. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Arundel, who’s also a musician, clearly holds an appreciation for this area of Minneapolis, the city’s first main street lined with historic buildings. He also owns nearby Aster Cafe and Jefe Urban Cocina, and was behind the revival of the iconic Charlie’s Exceptionale at the Minneapolis Club, bringing public dining into the members-only downtown institution.

Because of the attention to acoustics, the room has a low-level hum of energy, but conversation level inside the full dining room was moderate.

Chef Karyn Tomlinson helped Aster House chef Josh Jones create local farmer connections for seasonal dishes, like this buttermilk and corn toast appetizer ($8). (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The food: Appetizers start with the Lazy Susan ($24), a twirling selection of bits from whatever the kitchen is creating. On our visit that included pâté, homemade cheddar crusty crackers, smoked trout dip, pickles and a few other nibbles we were left to suss out for ourselves. Our server, also still new, understandably didn’t know exactly what all we had that day.

There are a few selections of a la carte bread, appetizers and small plates. A seasonal corn toast was niblets dressed in buttermilk served on bread slices. It’s one of a handful of vegetable-forward options, which also includes mushrooms over polenta, kabocha squash bisque, and ratatouille in addition to two salads.

A thick pork chop is expertly seasoned, grilled and intentionally served medium rare over a bed of braised white beans. (Sharyn Jackson/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Larger entrees feel like prairie land classics: roast chicken and cabbage, lake fish with braised fennel, steak with buttered potatoes, and a large pork chop intentionally served medium-rare over white beans.

Cost: Bread and appetizers are $8-$9. Entrees top out at $42 for the steak, but a meal could be made for sharing by adding vegetables and sides, which range from $9-$15.

Aster House cocktails are small riffs on classics and largely spirit-forward. (Sharyn Jackson/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The drinks: Cocktails are new standard classics with a twist, like a whiskey highball with lemongrass and peppercorn vodka or a demerara syrup-sweetened old fashioned. Most are $14 except for the Manhattan, which has a $20 price tag that’s likely due to the Basil Hayden rye. There are two original NA cocktails, along with a handful of other options, including a Heineken NA beer.

Wine was selected by Erin Ungerman, who has worked closely with Tomlinson in the past. Her selections always lean into value, with familiar varietals mingling with interesting small producers. Glasses hover around $12-$15.

Located near the Mississippi River, Hennepin Avenue and, perhaps most importantly in chilly weather, just a few steps from the parking ramp. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Parking: There are meters along St. Anthony Main and the parking ramp elevator is just a couple of steps away. There are nearby bike paths and St. Anthony Main has a couple of bus stop options a short walk away.

Accessibility: For those with mobility issues, the old cobblestone sidewalk and road out front are challenging with uneven and unpredictable surfaces. There’s a ramp approaching the restaurant and an elevator down to the first-floor bathrooms. The entrance, main dining room and bar are a single, flat level.

about the writer

about the writer

Joy Summers

Food and Drink Reporter

Joy Summers is a St. Paul-based food reporter who has been covering Twin Cities restaurants since 2010. She joined the Star Tribune in 2021. 

See More

More from Eat & Drink

See More

Eat & Drink

Peek inside Aster House, the new modern Minnesota supper club

card image

The Minneapolis urban castle boasts a menu by Karyn Tomlinson and an Old World setting that blends old and new.

Eat & Drink

Cheng: 7 reasons why I’m thankful for Minnesota’s food scene

Staff headshot
Jon Cheng
Clockwwse from top left, Fruits de Mer, porkchop, tortellini, beet salad are seen on Dec. 8, 2023 in Minneapolis. Exclusive sneak peek at the new restaurant Bucheron, from chef Adam Ritter (who opened Demi with Gavin Kaysen) and his wife/partner Jeanie Janas. Bucheron means lumberjack in French, which tells you all you need to know about this "bistronomy" inspired spot that draws from Minnesota ingredients. It takes over the former Revival/Corner Table space, a beloved address in south Minneapolis. Opening Jan. 2024.

Twin Cities Suburbs

The Depot in Hopkins reopens, bringing back youth hangout and event space

card image