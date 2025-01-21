Two more hot Minneapolis brunch spots to add to your list, and more restaurant news

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., look for an a la carte menu of brunch fare as well as dim sum carts. The brunch menu consists of 18 options including a “snacks” section featuring items such as raw oysters with lemongrass mignonette and hashbrown bites with creamy ginger-ketchup-mayo. Main dishes ($15-$25) include an ox bone soup, sandwiches and Hong Kong-style French toast with sweetened condensed milk. There are also egg dishes, including a “Spram” egg and cheese sandwich, a play on Minnesota’s beloved canned meat product, in which chef Jeff Watson’s makes his own version in house.