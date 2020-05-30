Twin Cities nonprofits, community organizations and churches are gathering donations and coordinating cleanup efforts in communities that have been damaged in the rioting that has followed the death of George Floyd in police custody on Memorial Day.

Here are some resources for those looking to volunteer or who are in need of assistance.

• The Lake Street Council in Minneapolis is collecting donations to support small businesses and nonprofits that need to rebuild. Donations can be made on their website.

• In St. Paul, the Neighbors United Funding Collaborative is similarly raising money to help businesses rebuild.

• Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, in coordination with the Lake Street Council, has set up a small business assistance center at 2730 E. 31st St. It has asked people to donate tools and supplies to board up windows, including large sheets of plywood, screws, hammers, drills and electric saws. The equipment will not be returned to owners, the church said on Facebook.

• Rep. Jim Davnie, DFL-Minneapolis, tweeted this suggestion: “Got a broom and a good pair of work gloves? Head to Lake Street. All along the corridor.”

Hundreds of volunteers showed up to clean up along University Avenue, organized by Hamline Midway Coalition, on Friday in St. Paul.

• Support the Cities is gathering donations at Midtown Global Market until 4 p.m. Saturday, and is requesting diapers and wipes.

• “Pop-up” food pantries are being established from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the corner of Emerson and Broadway avenues in North Minneapolis and at the intersection of Central and Lexington avenues in St. Paul.

• For those looking to get or give food, Hunger Solutions also offers a map of food shelf locations and hours across all of Minnesota.