Gov. Tim Walz said Saturday that he greatly expanding the state’s military response to unrest in Minneapolis and St. Paul over the death of George Floyd and deploying 1,000 additional members of the Minnesota National Guard.

This is in addition to the roughly 700 called on earlier this week as protesters — whether upset about Floyd’s death after his encounter in Minneapolis with police or seeing an opportunity commit crimes — lit fires, vandalized businesses while creating chaos that overwhelmed police and other law enforcement on the ground.

On Friday, now-fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in connection with the death of Floyd. Chauvin had Floyd pinned under his knee for many minutes during a curbside detention at a commercial intersection.

