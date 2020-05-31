Although Minnesotans have made up the majority of arrests so far in protests over the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody, people from all corners of the country representing a patchwork of ideologies — some extreme — have increasingly turned up as the protests have grown in size and level of violence.

“They were not demonstrating for a cause, they were not protesting for injustice, they were simply bent on destruction of property and they were bent on trying to hurt people,” state Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington told reporters Saturday.

Harrington said the state’s 2,500 public safety personnel deployed on Friday were quickly outnumbered by “tens of thousands” of rioters. Gov. Tim Walz went so far as to say that up to 80% of those arrested in connection with rioting came from out of state. But reports from St. Paul police and Hennepin County jail logs suggested the opposite.

Meanwhile, Harrington and some elected officials hinted at possible white supremacist involvement. Law enforcement officials scrambled to investigate online ties between known extremist groups and out-of-staters detained in the riots.

The Minnesota Fusion Center, part of the state’s Public Safety Department, reported that up to 75,000 “agitators” could be traveling Saturday from Kansas City, Chicago, Ohio and elsewhere, according to a letter sent from Hudson, Wis., Mayor Rich O’Connor requesting National Guard assistance from Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers.

But Walz said later that that number was most likely attributable to a national peaceful daytime protest that did not materialize.

As an added safety measure, the Minnesota Department of Transportation closed a number of major highways around the Twin Cities, including portions of I-94 and I-35W, starting at 7 p.m. Saturday.

A close look at social media posts and scenes from Minneapolis and St. Paul reveals a convergence of ideologies with clear trendline — from pro-gun, anti-cop rioters to militia, anti-fascists and anarchists.

Followers of a new group of armed, anti-government extremists dubbed the “Boogaloo Bois” have reportedly emerged at protests or have shared their intentions of traveling to the state.

J. J. MacNab, a fellow at the George Washington University Program on Extremism, has tracked more than 100 Facebook groups affiliated with the “Boogaloo movement.” She described the demonstrators she has seen in the Twin Cities as part of a younger segment that is generally pro-gun but not racist, convinced that violence is the only way to bring about change.

The movement draws its name from a slang term for civil or revolutionary war. Some subgroups may want a race war, MacNab said, but the demonstrators in Minnesota have so far advertised their disdain for government.

“The younger portion of the Boogaloo world hates cops, and they watched a cop kill a man,” said MacNab. “And they’re angry. Very, very, very angry, and they don’t think change is going to occur unless there’s violence.”

MacNab said the disparate parts of the movement are united around a love for firearms and the Second Amendment: “They do share two common things: that they’re powerless and they want power through violence. And they love firearms.”

Walz on Saturday mobilized the full force of the National Guard for the first time in state history. MacNab warned that an increasingly visible National Guard presence could unify extremist groups, which also include militia elements, to take up arms against a common enemy.

“It’s not going to be a race issue, it’s going to be an ‘Oh my God, it’s martial law’ reaction,” she said.

While most of those arrested so far are local protesters, more than a dozen Twin Cities residents told the Star Tribune on Saturday that they saw numerous vehicles with out-of-state license plates parked near their homes or at nearby hotels. Others have reported seeing vehicles bearing no plates in their neighborhoods, and one resident reported seeing an unmarked truck drive off after striking a cyclist in Minneapolis’ Longfellow neighborhood.

Mike Griffin, a 34-year-old organizer from Community Change Action from southeast Minneapolis, said that as the weekend approached he could detect a creeping presence of people less interested in protesting Floyd’s death than they were in seeking to foment unrest.

He posted a video on Twitter of what he believed to be a group of combat-boot-clad white men hatching plans to carry out organized arson. He said the men also carried “sawed-off hammers” and bricks. While Griffin and his fellow demonstrators sought out symbolic places like the Third Precinct police station to protest, he said he noticed others seeming to target buildings and businesses at random.

“You want to go out there and destroy Minneapolis? Do that on your own time,” Griffin said. “I have no idea what your point is in this. I use that light post. I go to this store. This is my barbershop you burned down. My barber lives above my barber shop I go to every week. What the hell are you doing?”

A law enforcement source with knowledge of the investigations of outside agitators acknowledged that people are coming in from out of state to cause problems. But he said he has yet to see any credible evidence linking that behavior to white supremacists.

“It’s a red herring,” said the source, who is not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Much of the destruction has been tied to so-called white anarchists, who often tag buildings with ACAB, an acronym for “All cops are bastards.”

Many of the businesses ravaged by fire this week bear that telltale symbol. Locally based anarchists also contributed to unrest at the 2008 RNC convention, the source said.

Law enforcement and community organizers alike were wary of what Saturday had in store. Still, Griffin planned to be back out there late Saturday in defiance of the curfew.

