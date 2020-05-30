A wide spectrum of political, faith and community leaders on Saturday pleaded for an end to the catastrophic riots that traumatized Minneapolis and other cities in the metro.

At a news conference convened by DFL Gov. Tim Walz, they decried the death Monday of George Floyd, the event that touched off a week of peaceful marches, police confrontations and then the widespread riots that have left wide swaths of Minnesota’s two largest cities in ruins.

But the words were focused on urging people to go home by 8 p.m. Saturday and avoid another night when thousands flouted the curfew to march in south Minneapolis, and then small groups looted and torched drugstores, a post office, auto parts stores, gas stations and more.

Justin Terrell from the Council for Minnesotans of African Heritage said black people justifiably enraged about the death of Floyd have found themselves in the crosshairs of an unrelated battle between anarchists and fascists: “White people from other communities are coming into my community, our communities as some kind of perverse poetry, as if it wasn’t bad enough already. Go home now. The fascists on the plane right now, turn around.”

“We cannot move forward when people are burning down our city, burning down our state,” said U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. “That’s what we are united behind here today.”

Emilia Gonzalez Avalos, executive director of Navigate MN, said the people from the outside who burned down more buildings around Lake Street last night came to “cause more harm and pain in places where there’s already harm and pain.”

A man and his dog surveyed the damage along Lake St near S. 27th Ave. in Minneapolis on Saturday.

Said U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn.: “I stand here with anger at the evil that is destroying, burning and desecrating the community we love so much.”

Lul Osman, a St. Paul resident who owns a nonprofit in the area, said “we can still be active, we can still be heard” but “it makes no sense not to protect our community, our assets.”

Clarence Castile, the uncle of Philando Castile, another man killed by a police officer in Minnesota, said so many of these stories are about people not being heard. His nephew wasn’t heard by an officer before he was shot. George Floyd pleaded that “I can’t breathe” and wasn’t heard either.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.