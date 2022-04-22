A forensic scientist who works for the Minneapolis Police Department was shot multiple times late Wednesday while off duty in the Prospect Park neighborhood.

Nicole Lenway, a supervisor for the crime scene lab, was taken to a hospital for gunshot injuries. The shooting is being investigated as a domestic assault, according to two sources familiar with the incident, who were not permitted to speak on the record.

A police report says the shooting occurred at First Step Early Childhood Education Center on University and Malcom avenues SE around 7:30 p.m.

A Minneapolis police officer set up a GoFundMe account this week to help raise money for Lenway's medical bills.

"Last night, gun violence hit home," reads the post, organized by officer Nate Sundberg. "While off duty, one of our own, Nicki Lenway, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was immediately transported to a local hospital. She is in stable condition and has been in this fight since the word GO."

Lenway has worked for the City of Minneapolis since 2013, according to her LinkedIn account. She is an alumna of Hamline University.

Minneapolis police spokesman Officer Garret Parten declined to provide any information on the shooting. "Out of respect for the wishes of her loved ones, MPD won't be commenting except to say that we're holding Nicole and all of her loved ones in our hearts during this time," said Parten in an email.