The NBA's trade deadline came and went at 2 p.m. Thursday, and unlike last year when they made a flurry of deals, the Timberwolves let the deadline pass without making any moves, a source said.

The Wolves were engaged in talks around the league, most notable on Orlando's Aaron Gordon, but Gordon ended up going to Denver for Gary Harris, R.J. Hampton and a 2025 protected first-round pick, ESPN reported.

The Wolves would have envisioned playing the four alongside Karl-Anthony Towns, but trading for Gordon would have carried some risk for the Wolves since Gordon is an unrestricted free agent after the 2021-22 season and could have walked after playing only a little more than one season.

Orlando has been the biggest mover on deadline day, with the team sending Nikola Vucevic to the Bulls and Evan Fournier to the Celtics as it signals its intent to rebuild.

The Wolves also had interest in Atlanta forward John Collins, who is a restricted free agent after the season. Because of that Atlanta has control over where Collins goes and the Hawks decided to keep Collins.

The Wolves were reluctant to include promising rookie Jaden McDaniels in trade packages. The Wolves are high on his upside, as are other teams around the league, and the Wolves' path to potential deals may have been easier if they were willing to move McDaniels, but the Wolves would like to keep him.

One reason the Wolves stood pat at the deadline was because the team has seen very little of what Towns, D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Anthony Edwards look like when all are playing together. Russell and Towns have played just five games together since Russell came to the Wolves at last season's trade deadline. That deal also meant the Wolves didn't have a first-round pick to offer in any deals until 2024. Beasley is due back from a league suspension Saturday while Russell is due back soon from arthroscopic knee surgery.

But a source said the Wolves are hoping for some stability after there has been a lot of change under President Gersson Rosas, change that included a switch at coach last month from Ryan Saunders to Chris Finch.

In other trade news, Apple Valley product Gary Trent Jr. is reportedly on the move as Portland swung a deal for Toronto's Norman Powell that sent Trent to Toronto along with Rodney Hood, ESPN reported.